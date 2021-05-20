newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

MSNBC’s Figliuzzi on NY Trump Investigation: ‘You’re Going to See People Go to Prison’

By Pam Key
Big Hollywood
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump, his children, including Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., and Trump Organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg might go to prison as a result of the New York attorney general’s investigation into the Trump Organization. Figliuzzi said,...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Nicolle Wallace
Person
Manafort
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Prison#Attorney General#Msnbc#Ny Trump Investigation#The Trump Organization#Manafort Stone#Twitter#Enron#Father#Jail#Reasonable Suspicion#Manhattan#Teflon#Host Nicolle Wallace#Strong Evidence#Sister
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSMSNBC

‘Maximum pressure’: NY prosecutors work to flip Trump money man

New York prosecutors subpoenaed records from a Manhattan private school seeking information about tuition payments that Trump made on behalf of his key money man, the Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg. Prosecutors are examining whether the Weisselbergs evaded taxes on the payments. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY prosecutor Danya Perry and former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance to explain what this means for Trump.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Extraditing Trump to New York could get messy if he is indicted

Officials in Palm Beach County, Florida, are reportedly grappling with the possibility of former President Donald Trump being indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who is looking for possible bank, tax, or insurance fraud. One point of discussion, sources told Politico, is the topic of extradition and the...
Presidential ElectionFortune

Trump nears deal with House Democrats on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Former President Donald Trump and House Democrats said in a court filing Monday that they are close to a deal resolving issues surrounding congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank.
POTUSWashington Post

Power Up: The fight over Liz Cheney and Donald Trump is just beginning

Welcome to today's edition of, how is it only Wednesday? This is the Power Up newsletter – thanks for waking up with us. 🚨TEL AVIV – “Millions of civilians in Israel and the Gaza Strip endured a second night of deadly airstrikes as the worst violence in years between the Israeli military and Gaza militants continued to escalate Wednesday,” our colleagues Shira Rubin and Steve Hendrix report.
POTUSThe Guardian

Secret Service extension for Trump’s adult children cost $140,000 in a month

Donald Trump’s adult children reportedly cost taxpayers $140,000 in Secret Service security in the month after the clan’s patriarch left the White House in January. Ordinarily, family members of a president lose their security detail when they leave office. But in the case of the four Trump siblings and two of their spouses, the former president issued a directive to extend post-presidency protections by six months.
Palm Beach, FLMSNBC

Palm Beach officials preparing for a potential Trump indictment

With New York prosecutors planning to indict Donald Trump before the end of the year, Florida officials are already discussing how the former president could be extradited from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan. Politico Playbook co-author Eugene Daniels and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to talk about Trump’s growing legal exposure.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Will Rudy Giuliani flip against Trump?

Michael D'Antonio asks, after the FBI searched Rudy Giuliani's apartment, will one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in the final days of his presidency remain so loyal?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cohen says he warned Giuliani about Trump throwing him under the bus

Michael Cohen , former President Trump ’s ex-lawyer, said he warned Rudy Giuliani that he would be "the next one to be thrown under the bus." In an interview on “CNN Newsroom” one day after federal prosecutors executed a search warrant at Giuliani’s home and law office, Cohen, who served time for crimes he says were committed at Trump's behest, addressed the former New York mayor directly, telling him “I told you so.”
U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

A Former Federal Prosecutor on Why Rudy Giuliani Is Very Likely F--ked

As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m., federal agents executed search warrants at Rudy Giuliani’s Madison Avenue apartment and Park Avenue office, as part of an investigation into the former mayor’s dealings in Ukraine, which included trying to dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden. As The New York Times noted, “while the warrants are not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Mr. Giuliani, their execution shows that the investigation has entered an aggressive new phase.” In order to obtain a search warrant, prosecutors must convince a judge they have “sufficient reason” to believe that (1) a crime was committed and (2) searching the premises will uncover evidence of said crime. To laypeople, Wednesday’s action sure seemed like indication Donald Trump’s personal attorney was very likely screwed, but were we jumping the gun? According to former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, not so much! “I concur that Rudy Giuliani is in deep trouble,” Bharara, who, from 2009 to 2017, ran the U.S. attorney’s office that is leading the Giuliani investigation, wrote on Twitter.