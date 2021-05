President Joe Biden recently announced that the United States would withdraw its remaining soldiers from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, ending the United States' longest-running war. As The New York Times detailed, this decision has provoked relief, anguish, frustration and regret among veterans of the war. And what happens next will in some ways shape how they remember their service. Will the peace agreement protect democracy and ensure the freedom of Afghans (especially women)? Or will it facilitate the Taliban's return to power? The answers to these questions matter most to the people of Afghanistan. But the U.S. Civil War reminds us that they probably will also influence the health and happiness of American troops for years to come.