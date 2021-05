In the early 1950s there was an extended concern about our kids and their ability to enjoy the water that surrounds us. Beyond safety, there was also an interest in creating year-round recreational activities for our youth and families to enjoy. That led to bond election in 1955 to construct an indoor pool. The bond passed by a margin of 90% to 10%. Construction took about 18 months with the dedication in October 1957. “NB Swimming pool rated tops in the US,” “Built for tomorrow to use today,” “Every child a swimmer is the aim” proclaimed our local papers. The pool was all it was meant to be for all of us.