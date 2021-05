South Carolina gas prices could spike for the second time this year as the state begins to see the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, gas experts report. A cyberattack by a Russian criminal group, the FBI said, halted the pipeline’s operations May 7. The pipeline stretching from Houston, Texas through the Southeast to New Jersey serves 45% of the East Coast’s fuel. The company was already able to get some fuel flowing again on Monday and hopes to be more fully back online by Friday, May 14.