newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Nats player tests positive; Davis out for year

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0wyp_0a5A1CO700

A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:

___

VIRUS UPDATES

An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. Martinez said neither player would have been in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday and neither was available off the bench.

The Nationals placed right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey on the injured list before the game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, helping San Diego beat Colorado 3-0 for a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle as the Padres won their sixth straight and ninth in 10 games. Tatis came up in the eighth inning and got his third extra-base hit, an RBI double

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Torres, who is fully vaccinated, missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared to return by Major League Baseball’s joint committee. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice.

SEASON OVER

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the entire season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip.

The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore’s spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four to five months. General manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022, the final season of his $161 million, seven-year contract.

Davis reported pain in his lower back and hip in spring training, when he took only two at-bats.

BACK IN TOWN

Johnny Cueto (2-1) starts for San Francisco at Cincinnati, where he spent his first eight seasons and earned the first of his two All-Star selections in 2014. Tyler Mahle (2-1) goes for the Reds.

HOT STARTER

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta, who is 5-0 in seven starts this season, opposes Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, in a series finale. Steven Matz (5-2) pitches for the Blue Jays after winning one of his last four outings following a 4-0 start.

STREAKING

Rich Hill (2-1) has tossed 17 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings for Tampa Bay going into his start against Baltimore and Dean Kremer (0-3).

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Mike Elias
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Tanner Rainey
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Washington Nationals#Padres#He Got Game#The Chicago Cubs#Major League Baseball#Reds#Starter Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Tampa Bay#San Diego#The Game#Cincinnati#Town Johnny Cueto#Surgery Wednesday#Manager Dave Martinez#Toronto#Seven Year Contract#Dunedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Exposing 5 of MLB's Biggest Strikeout Machines

In the movie "Bull Durham," Crash Davis famously said "strikeouts are boring." He was encouraging his pitcher, Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh, to throw a few pitches that might induce ground balls instead of trying to blow everyone away, but maybe it was a fortuitous line. A brief look at Baseball...
MLBleadertimes.com

LEADING OFF: DeGrom down for bit, Soto eases back with Nats

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday: DEJINXED The Mets will see how ace Jacob deGrom fares this week after being scratched from his start at St. Louis when he had trouble getting loose during a pregame stretch. The team said Tuesday that deGrom had inflammation in his right lat and wouldn’t throw for the next few […]
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Zero players test positive in latest MLB COVID-19 results

Zero players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association. The staff member who tested positive works at an alternate site. Out of a total of 10,330 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members,...
MLBWSLS

LEADING OFF: Tatis tests positive for virus, Harvey vs Mets

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.27 ERA) and Blake Snell (1-0, 4.15) are slated to start for San Diego at Colorado in a single-admission doubleheader to make up Monday night’s postponement at Coors Field. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. The...
MLBspotonflorida.com

LEADING OFF: Major League Baseball nears 20,000 players

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday: ___ COUNT 'EM! Major League Baseball is full of huge numbers - 4,256 hits by Pete Rose, 511 wins for Cy Young, 2,632 consecutive games played by Cal Ripken Jr. Real soon, the sport will reach a big, round number: 20,000 total...
MLBFrankfort Times

Padres' Tatis, Myers test positive for virus; 3 others out

DENVER (AP) — San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers have tested positive for COVID-19 while first baseman Eric Hosmer and two backups are now out for contact tracing, leaving the Padres shorthanded at Coors Field. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he hoped the fallout from the...
NBANBC Sports

NBA: One new player tested positive for coronavirus in previous week

After its worst week with coronavirus in two months – four new cases, which followed weeks of three and two – the NBA has returned to a more manageable number. Of the 497 players tested for COVID-19 since May 5, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test. NBA...
NFLWashington Times

Washington scraps tryout players after one tests positive for COVID-19

The Washington Football Team won’t have any tryout players at its rookie minicamp this weekend after one of them tested positive for COVID-19, a source with knowledge of the situation said. The team planned on trying out only five players — the maximum allowed under league rules. Before the pandemic,...
MLBNBC San Diego

Pandemic-Hit Padres: What Players Testing Positive Means for Friars

On Tuesday, the Padres were set to face the Colorado Rockies without three players, including star Fernando Tatis Jr., due to coronavirus-related reasons. The list of absences grew during the game when Wil Myers was pulled because of a positive test, and Eric Hosmer for contact tracing. The Padres still...
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Angels and Previewing the Blue Jays

The Red Sox took the three-game home series against the Angels and are now tied with the A’s for the second-best record in the American League. In the first game of the series, Nick Pivetta returned off the COVID IL (after experiencing side effects to the vaccine) and threw six innings with seven strikeouts and only two runs. He was really dealing with his slider in this game with an outstanding 55 percent strike rate. The bottom of the lineup sealed the deal as Christian Vázquez, Hunter Renfroe, Marwin Gonzalez, and Bobby Dalbec all had productive at-bats.
MLBBleacher Report

The 12 Greatest MLB Pitchers to Never Throw a No-Hitter

Major League Baseball pitchers are currently on pace to annihilate the all-time record for no-hitters thrown in a single season. There have already been four no-nos tossed in 2021, and the campaign is only about 25 percent complete. That implies a pace of 16. Whether you prefer the ancient record of eight that was set in 1884 or the more modern record of seven accomplished in each of 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015, it could get shattered.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s legitimate early MVP case

With the Blue Jays pretty much at the quarter pole of the 2021 schedule, there’s been one standout performance so good that it’s worthy of early MVP discussion. Of course, I’m talking about Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has transformed into one of the best hitters in baseball and is having a breakout year at the plate at just 22 years old. After another stellar performance on Sunday the slugging infielder is slashing .319/.440/.609 and has already put up 11 home runs and 30 RBI. It’s a long season, but if we simply multiplied his early numbers by four to equal a full schedule, we’re talking about a .300+ hitter with more than 40 home runs and 120 RBI. That kind of production doesn’t grow on trees.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Adley Rutschman homers off himself

It is a matter of time until Adley Rutschman makes his major league debut. The consensus top two prospect in baseball has been eagerly anticipated since he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Given a lack of truly viable major league options, it is possible that Rutschman makes his debut sometime this year.