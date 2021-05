Global-e Online Ltd. is set to go public Wednesday, after the direct-to-consumer, cross-border ecommerce platform company's initial public offering priced at $25 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share, to value the Israel-based company at about $3.56 billion. The company sold 15.0 million shares in the IPO to raise $375.0 million. The stock is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GLBE." Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies were the lead underwriters. The company reported a net profit of $725,000 on revenue of $136.4 million in 2020, after a loss of $7.5 million on revenue of $65.9 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 25.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.5%.