newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nipomo, CA

Nipomo air quality decreases due to blowing dust, sand

By Jessica Brest
KEYT
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNIPOMO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) sent out a warning Wednesday to let residents know that air quality was lower than normal around the Oceano Dunes and Nipomo area. The APCD said this drop in quality was caused by blowing dust and sand...

keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceano, CA
Nipomo, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Nipomo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Heating#Apcd#Slo County#Air Pollution Levels#Oceano Dunes#Adverse Health Impacts#Normal#Recirculation#Health Problems#Infants#Calif#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Related
Oceano, CAkcbx.org

Issues & Ideas: A walk for Kristin Smart, living downtown, and the Cal Poly Cat Program

On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California Coastal Commission, following the landmark decision to phase out off-highway vehicular use at Oceano Dunes. There is a Walk for Kristin Smart being organized to commemorate the anniversary of her death in May, 1996; we’ll check in with some students who plan to attend. Now that the CDC has announced permission for fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most settings, many people's feelings are complicated; we have a conversation with mental health professionals. You’ll hear a conversation about the issues affecting our city centers, from the perspective of downtown residents. And finally, we learn about a student run program at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo that benefits cats while preparing students for a future in animal care.
Santa Margarita, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Trout Creek Bridge Replacement on Highway 58 Begins This Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A project to replace the Trout Creek Bridge at the intersection of Highway 58 and Pozo Road, east of Santa Margarita, will begin on Thursday, May 20. This project will result in one-way reversing traffic control via a temporary 24/7 traffic signal at this location. All traffic will be required to stop before proceeding through the detour near this construction zone.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California Statekrcrtv.com

State health officials explain why California's mask mandate remains in place

REDDING, Calif. — California will keep its mask mandate in place until June 15 to give people more time to get vaccinated, state health officials announced Monday. California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference that waiting a month will give teens and adolescents more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California will wait until June 15 to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

Californians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go mask-free in most indoor settings starting June 15 — which also is the target date for reopening the state’s economy, officials announced Monday. The June 15 change will bring the state into alignment with recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
California StateTribTown.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue...
California Statetheavtimes.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15,...
San Luis Obispo County, CAslocity.org

State Mask Guidance Remains in Effect in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo, CA — Following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance related to masking for fully vaccinated people, the County of San Luis Obispo reminds residents and visitors that the State of California’s updated Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings remains in effect in California, including San Luis Obispo County. This guidance mandates face masks in indoor settings, with few exceptions.