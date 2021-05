This one-pan lemon parmesan scallops recipe is ultra creamy with the perfect amount of zest. You’re sure to get a lot of compliments from the family. In a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and let heat until it starts to smoke. Sear scallops for 3- to 3½ minutes on each side until they are golden brown on each side. Remove from the pan and set aside on a plate.