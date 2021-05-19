newsbreak-logo
Hartsville's Hutto inks with Emory & Henry College equestrian

By From staff reports
SCNow
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTSVILLE, S.C. – Savannah Hutto has been riding all of her life, a passion passed down by her mother. And even though there is no equestrian team at Hartsville High, Hutto was able to parlay her passion into a college opportunity with Emory & Henry College in Virginia. Hutto celebrated...

