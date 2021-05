Through the first 30 or so games of the 2021 season, teams in the NL East are a tightly packed bunch. Just two games separate the first- and fifth-place teams, but the teams aren’t exceeding the expectations of this being the deepest, toughest, best division in baseball. It’s quite the opposite, actually. The Senior Circuit’s east coast is the only division (in both the AL and NL) that does not have a single team with a winning record through May 4, 2021.