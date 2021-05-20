2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Trim Breakdown | Here's what you get at each level

The Ford F-150 is one of America’s most popular vehicles on the road. It offers a number of customizations and configurations to fit the needs and driving styles of so many drivers, and along with the practicality it has to offer, it is easy to see why so many people love the pickup. Cab size, bed length, and trim level are just a few interchangeable options that make the car able to personalized and configured. The 2021 Ford F-150 also comes with several drivetrain options, ranging from more fuel-efficient to more powerful, and it doesn’t skimp out on bigger engines like V8s, either.