OMAHA, Neb.—South Dakota waited 14 innings for a big hit, got a two-out, go-ahead home run from Jadyn DeWitte, but couldn’t get the final three outs as Omaha won the first two games of a four-game series at Claussen Field Friday. Scores were 6-3 and 3-2. The Coyotes mustered four hits in the first game and had no runs and four hits heading into the seventh inning of the nightcap. But Dylan Underwood delivered a two-out single up the middle before DeWitte blasted a 1-0 offering from Maverick starter Sydney Hampton over the wall in center field to give South Dakota its first lead of the day at 2-1.