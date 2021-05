A stolen vehicle collided with an MTD bus Saturday after the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Street and Islay Street trying to flee from the police. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Jose Munoz of Santa Barbara, was believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The officer originally noticed Munoz driving the stolen vehicle in the area of San Andres Street and West Micheltorena Street. When the officer tried to do a traffic stop on the 1600 block of Bath Street, Munoz took off, driving recklessly.