The Nanlux Evoke 1200 Is a Punchy LED Spotlight

By NFS Staff
No Film School
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable in 5600K or 3200K, the Evoke 1200 is comparable to a 1.8kW PAR or 2.5kW HMI fresnel. Nanlux has announced the Evoke 1200, a new LED for filmmakers looking for a punchy spotlight. The 1200W LED fixture combines bright illumination with several configuration options for use with softboxes or lanterns.

nofilmschool.com
