The Nanlux Evoke 1200 Is a Punchy LED Spotlight

With every new iteration of its electric bikes, Cowboy bikes has been on a steady ascent, offering stylish steeds with increasing power and a refined design. Its latest evolutionary step concerns not one, but two versions of the Cowboy 4; the C4 that comes with a crossbar and the C4 ST which denotes the step-through version. With a minimalist aesthetic, there are no buttons or gears to distract you, plus 50% more torque than before to propel you smoothly to wherever you wish to go, when the going gets a little too tough. Sporting a range of 70km, the 2.4kg removable battery aims to go days without needing a charge, depending on your usage. The C4 also debuts a Quad Lock mount to hold your phone while it also wirelessly charges. Nice touch. The Cowboy app has been upgraded too, with enhancements made to maps, weather predictions, predictive battery range, as well as air pollution readings. The Cowboy 4 (£2,290) is available in black, khaki and sand, and comes with pre-fitted mud guards and built-in lights.