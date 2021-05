BUFFALO, N.Y. — As more people get vaccinated and life begins to return to normal, experts are expecting a rebound in Memorial Day travel. According to AAA, more than 37 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home this year. That's up 60 percent from last year when only 23 million people traveled for the holiday. That was an all-time low since 2000 with AAA started tracking these stats. While the increase will be a welcomed sight for the travel industry, it's still 13 percent or about 6 million people less than 2019, the last pre-pandemic Memorial Day Weekend.