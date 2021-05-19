Hartsville's Tucker to cheer for Limestone University

Editor’s Note: Due to the coronavirus epidemic, many events have been cancelled or rescheduled. Please check with the sponsoring organization of each event. 2021-2022 travel soccer tryouts Hartsville United will be holding tryouts for the 2021-2022 soccer season on Saturday, May 15th. U9-U12 birthdate between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2010 will be 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. U13-U18 birthdate between January 1, 2004 to December 31, 2009 will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A make-up session will be held on Tuesday, May 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is only for those who are not able to attend on Saturday. Registration and tryouts are free and will be held at Byerly Park in Hartsville. Please pre-register at www.hartsvilleunited.org by May 14th at 7 p.m. so we can plan tryouts accordingly. Also, we need coaches. We have a few coaches committed for the fall season, but will need more to fill all the teams. Anyone interested in coaching, any age group, please contact Hartsville United at husltreasurer@ twc.com. If you know someone who loves soccer and would like to coach, please have them contact Hartsville United to discuss options. We would like to have coaches identified prior to tryouts for each team.