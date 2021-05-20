newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Our Pick: 10 High Tech Fitness Equipment Worth The Investment

By WomanlyLive_Team
Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

What about bringing your fitness studio to your living room? These high-tech fitness companies are bringing a workout studio experience in the comfort of your home. Peloton Digital, The Class Digital Studio, Tonal… Some of these brands are revolutionizing the way we work out. Because of technology, we don’t need to commute to the gym or fitness studio. The cold weather won’t be an excuse so that we can couch surf, right?

womanlylive.com
Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

 https://womanlylive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Ripa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Equipment#Health And Fitness#Workout Equipment#High Tech#Online Technology#Space Technology#Helenvphelan#Mindbody App View#Nike Training Club View#Liteboxer View#Instagram A#Ob Fitness View#Af#Peloton Digital#Melissa Wood Health View#Ness Digital View#At Home Gym Equipment#Tough Fitness Enthusiasts#Investment#Multiple Workout Classes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
YogaThe Hill

Get Summer ready with 3-year access to Openfit fitness, nutrition, and wellness app

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. You are not alone if living the past year under stay-at-home orders left you with a few extra pounds. With remote working and gym shut downs, many American adults gained up to 20 pounds between 2020 and early 2021. Now that summer is almost here and things are starting to get back to normal, so can your waistline. The Openfit Live Fitness: 3-Yr On-Demand Subscription can help you lose weight, get in shape, or just adopt a healthier lifestyle.
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Stamina Active Aging EasyStep for Low Impact Workout

Meet the Stamina Active Aging EasyStep: a fitness trainer that gives you a low impact cardio workout. It has adjustable magnetic resistance, multiple grip positions, and padded handlebars. It has wide foot pedals to give you a comfortable workout. More gadgets like this ➡️ : here. You get instructional videos...
Workoutsbarbend.com

The Best Smith Machines for Home Gyms, Commercial Gyms, On Amazon, and More

We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. Smith machines are a familiar sight in gyms around the world, both in a commercial setting and in home gyms. And that’s for a good reason. This time tested piece of equipment can be used for a wide range of purposes, from designing entire body workouts, to acting as a spotter when you plan to lift alone. You can re-rack the bar at multiple points thanks to the hooks, which can be very useful for leg day or chest day, if you don’t have a partner to spot you.
FitnessPosted by
Forbes

Will Hydrow Beat Peloton In The Race For Best Home Fitness Tech?

Historically, rowing machines have not been an easy sell. Particularly among the home fitness crowd. Though the workout rowing machines offer uses more muscles with less impact than those offered by treadmills and stationary bikes, most of the world’s leading rowers are too large, too loud, and too expensive to earn a place in people’s homes.
Workoutsimcgrupo.com

Top 10 fitness Essentials worth stocking up this year

In today’s times fitness has become all the more necessary for every individual to lead a healthy life to increase one’s stamina, and have an improved immune system. If you are one of those who don’t have time for the gym, or for those days that you just can’t make it to the club, we have a few home work-out equipment that won’t cost you a bomb and are perfect if you are short on space. You can explore online and redeem the available Reebok coupons to allure towering savings on all your orders.
Workoutssgmagazine.com

Build your own home gym with these useful fitness equipment

Now that indoor gyms and fitness centres will be closed from May 8-30, it may be wise to build your own home gym altogether. After all, it is not for certain how long these new measures will last. From all-in-one dumbbell sets to cable machines, these strength training equipment will help all fitness enthusiasts stay in shape from the comforts of home. Be sure to opt for express shipping wherever possible to receive your gears as early as possible.
Workoutsfitandwell.com

This pilates abs workout will shred your core in under 30 minutes

Pilates is a great workout for both mind and body. Anyone who's tried this combination of dynamic core-focused exercises and long yoga poses knows just how beneficial it can be. It's also very accessible: all you need is one of the best yoga mats and a set of the best workout clothes for men or best workout clothes for women to get you started.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

This 10-Minute Oblique Workout Will Secretly Hit Every Single Muscle In Your Core

Obliques—aka your side-core muscles—are notoriously difficult to hit, but they’re key in developing a strong core. And a strong core is key for, well, pretty much everything, from improving posture to preventing injury. “Abs are connected to every part of your body,” says Sydney Lotuaco, a dancer and trainer. In this week’s episode of Trainer of the Month Club, she takes us through a 10-minute oblique workout that will fire up your core and stabilize your waistline.
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings Worth Your Investment ASAP

Given the popularity of initial public offerings, particularly the latest craze over special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), it’s clear that investors are looking for big returns. And they recognize that the best opportunities come from ground floor opportunities. For that, you need to look beyond the capital markets and into...
WorkoutsCosmopolitan

8 of the best mini trampolines for exercising at home

We love any exercise that's fun, can be done to good music and is low intensity (it's always a good idea to have something to offset those intense treadmill sessions or HIIT classes - no matter your age, your joints will thank you for it!). So, what could be better than a mini trampoline, also known as a trampette (which sounds like an insult... but isn't. Promise!).
Home & Gardenccenterdispatch.com

5 green home improvements worth your investment dollar

(BPT) - Spring is in the air, bringing with it the impulse to make home renovations. Are you looking for ways to upgrade your home with the environment in mind, but worried about the expense? Fortunately, many home improvements are not as costly up front as they used to be, and the return on those investments — both in energy savings and your home's value — is well worth the effort.
NetflixPosted by
The Independent

Peloton tread review: How does it compare to the bike in the battle for the best at-home workout?

Update, 5 May 2021: Peloton announced voluntary recalls of both its treadmills, the Tread and Tread Plus, after the machines were involved in the death of a child and numerous other reported injuries. For more details, click here.Peloton achieved the apparently impossible once before: its internet-connected spin bike is a phenomenon, a meme, and probably the best at-home workout there is. Its new treadmill is an attempt to capture the magic a second time, in a form that is, for a range of reasons, potentially more difficult than the first. Can it succeed again? We put it to the test.You can trust...
Weight LossPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

The Mindset Behind Weight Loss With A Local Weight Loss Expert (Listen)

We could have the perfect nutrition plan, detailed workout program, and the best of intentions, but guess what? We need to actually DO IT, for it to work. It is not a lack of information, but a lack of the right mindset, according to Nicole Simonin, weight-loss expert and owner of Shape It Up With Nicole - "helping women over 40 lose weight for the last time." Nicole talks about the psychology of eating and the reasons behind our eating habits. She helps women analyze their "why" and their thoughts behind the decisions they make.
Workoutsbestgamingpro.com

Top 10 Best Theraband Exercise Mats 2021

1. TheraBand FlexBar, Tennis Elbow Therapy Bar, Relieve Tendonitis Pain & Improve Grip Strength, Resistance Bar for Golfers Elbow & Tendinitis, Green, Medium, Intermediate. Clinically researched and confirmed to cut back elbow ache by 81% and improve power within the tendons by 72% in tennis elbow sufferers, tyler twist with flexbar is easy and works.
WorkoutsByrdie

10 Slam Ball Exercises To Power Up Your Workout

With a growing array of gym accessories to work the body from all angles, you are forgiven if those slam balls stacking the gym shelf go unnoticed. However, you might want to think twice during your next workout; this versatile piece of equipment has many benefits, from improving cardio endurance and building strength to improving your power. How? The experts explain it all.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

This 15-Minute Rebounder HIIT Workout is High Intensity, Low Impact, and Great for Longevity

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a favorite for many and for good reason—it’s effective, efficient, and can be done anywhere without any equipment. Unfortunately, it can be hard on the joints, however, which is why rebounder HIIT is a thing, (and one you may want to get involved with if you’re hoping to protect and preserve your mobility for the long haul).