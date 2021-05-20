Our Pick: 10 High Tech Fitness Equipment Worth The Investment

We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. Smith machines are a familiar sight in gyms around the world, both in a commercial setting and in home gyms. And that’s for a good reason. This time tested piece of equipment can be used for a wide range of purposes, from designing entire body workouts, to acting as a spotter when you plan to lift alone. You can re-rack the bar at multiple points thanks to the hooks, which can be very useful for leg day or chest day, if you don’t have a partner to spot you.