Our Pick: 10 High Tech Fitness Equipment Worth The Investment
What about bringing your fitness studio to your living room? These high-tech fitness companies are bringing a workout studio experience in the comfort of your home. Peloton Digital, The Class Digital Studio, Tonal… Some of these brands are revolutionizing the way we work out. Because of technology, we don't need to commute to the gym or fitness studio. The cold weather won't be an excuse so that we can couch surf, right?