Florence, SC

PHOTOS: Midland Valley softball at South Florence

SCNow
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's softball team hosted Midland Valley in Wednesday's elimination round of the SCHSL Class 4A district tournament. The Bruins won 14-4 to reach the district final, which starts 5:30 p.m. Friday at Colleton County.

