Andre Drummond was supposed to make the Los Angeles Lakers better. While he’s not primarily expected to be among those at the top of the pecking order on offense, the Lakers thought that by adding him to the roster, they will benefit greatly from what he can bring to the table defensively. So far, the Lakers are struggling with Drummond and it’s understandable why some fans are already expressing their burning desire to let Marc Gasol be the team’s starting center again.