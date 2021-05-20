newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' Andre Drummond Status Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 15 hours ago

Andre Drummond is a two-time NBA All-Star and has impressive career averages of 14.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

Yet, after being let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the season, he became available for the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers to get without giving anything up.

On Wednesday, in their play-in game with the Golden State Warriors, Drummond will continue to be in the starting lineup for the Lakers.

The status of Drummond can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE
Indianapolis, IN
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

