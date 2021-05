NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western men’s baseball had its season brought to a sudden end as Indian Hills pulled off the series upset in game three, 7-3. The Indian Hills Falcons started with the game’s first run in the top of the first inning. Iowa Western eventually responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs to take the lead, 2-1. But that lead was short-lived as the Falcons plated four runs in the top of the fourth and then scored two more in the sixth.