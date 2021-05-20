newsbreak-logo
1961 Nu-Card Scoops Highlighted Game’s Greats, Big Events

By Bob D'Angelo
sportscollectorsdaily.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball was covered religiously in newspapers during the 1950s and ’60s, with eye-popping headlines and black-and-white photographs of players in action. That was the template for the 1961 Nu-Card Baseball Scoops set, which was a smaller version of the 1960 Nu-Card Baseball Hi-Lites. Scoops cards measure 2½ inches by 3½ inches, which were the same measurements for Topps and Fleer cards of the era. The 1960 Nu-Card set measures 3¼ inches by 5 3/8 inches.

