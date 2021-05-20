1961 Nu-Card Scoops Highlighted Game’s Greats, Big Events

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Baseball season is in full swing and what better what to celebrate baseball than with an exhibit on the Commerce Comet. Mickey Mantle: Baseball Hero in Black and White is on display at the East Texas Oil Museum on the campus of Kilgore College. The display chronicles the life of Mantle during his playing years with the New York Yankees as well as his personal life from 1951-1968. The photos in black and white tell the story of his time with teammates and fellow MLB players as well as his personal life with his family.