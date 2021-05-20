1961 Nu-Card Scoops Highlighted Game’s Greats, Big Events
Baseball was covered religiously in newspapers during the 1950s and ’60s, with eye-popping headlines and black-and-white photographs of players in action. That was the template for the 1961 Nu-Card Baseball Scoops set, which was a smaller version of the 1960 Nu-Card Baseball Hi-Lites. Scoops cards measure 2½ inches by 3½ inches, which were the same measurements for Topps and Fleer cards of the era. The 1960 Nu-Card set measures 3¼ inches by 5 3/8 inches.www.sportscollectorsdaily.com