Following the ouster of Liz Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position by the House GOP on Wednesday, a CBS News poll shows that 80 percent of Republicans supported the move. Released on Sunday, the survey found that of those Republicans who backed Cheney's removal, 69 percent said it was because she was not on message with the GOP. Other reasons included that she was wrong about the 2020 presidential election (57 percent) and she did not support former President Donald Trump (52 percent). Thirty-four percent agreed it was a sign that disloyalty will be punished.