While Ashton Kutcher has a keen eye for good investments before they hit it big, his wife Mila Kunis is apparently not as adept. Kunis told Stephen Colbert in a new interview that when her husband told her about Uber and Bitcoin years ago, she tried to dissuade him from investing in both. She explained that her dad is a former cab driver, so she “grew up on tips” from his job. So when Kutcher explained the concept of Uber to her, that “it’s kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive a cab,” she thought it was “the worst idea ever.”