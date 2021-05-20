VIDEO: Dr. Newman’s Cardboard Treasures

The collection of cards squirreled away by Tampa, FL neurologist Thomas Newman included some of the highest graded examples of many of the hobby’s most popular and sought after issues. As we first reported earlier this week, over 1,000 of them will go up for auction through Memory Lane beginning next month, including a Babe Ruth rookie card, mint condition 1933 Goudey Ruths and a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle that was originally part of the famous “Mr. Mint” find.