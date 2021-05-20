newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

VIDEO: Dr. Newman’s Cardboard Treasures

By Rich Mueller
sportscollectorsdaily.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collection of cards squirreled away by Tampa, FL neurologist Thomas Newman included some of the highest graded examples of many of the hobby’s most popular and sought after issues. As we first reported earlier this week, over 1,000 of them will go up for auction through Memory Lane beginning next month, including a Babe Ruth rookie card, mint condition 1933 Goudey Ruths and a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle that was originally part of the famous “Mr. Mint” find.

www.sportscollectorsdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Newman
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Cardboard#Memory Cards#Auction#Topps Mickey#Wtvt#Dr Newman#Vintage#Collection#1980s Unopened Boxes#Collectors#Memory Lane#High Grade Classic Cards#Video#Mint Condition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Darius Rucker to headline Tampa Pig Jig this October

TAMPA, Fla. - Three-time Grammy award winner Darius Rucker is headed for the Bay Area this October. The Tampa Pig Jig just announced he’ll be the headliner for this year's event. Last year's Pig Jig was canceled. This year, it's the tenth anniversary of the festival, which benefits NephCure Kidney...
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Valrico, May 2021

Herzing University Appoints Dr. Kurt Hubbard As Academic Dean Of Florida Campuses. Herzing University, an accredited, private, nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and an online division, has named Dr. Kurt Hubbard the academic dean of its Orlando and Tampa campuses. Hubbard has extensive experience in higher education and...
Tampa, FLtherealdeal.com

Home run: Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M

Miami Marlins co-owner and New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter scored a home run with the sale of his waterfront estate in Tampa. Jeter and his wife, Hannah, who had rented the Davis Islands mansion to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

7 Nonstop Flight Routes Coming To Tampa and Clearwater Airports In 2021

Ready to travel again? Some new routes are being added at Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Here are the 7 highlights according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Some are all new routes. A few are airlines resuming the services they offered before the pandemic. Catch a...
Tampa, FLmor-tv.com

MOR-TV to Sponsor Hometown Heroes & Celebration of Armed Forces Parade

Tampa Bay’s MOR-TV, a Hearst Television owned and operated station, announced today it will be a presenting sponsor of the first ever Rough Rider’s Hometown Heroes and Celebration of Armed Forces Parade, brought to you by Budweiser and The City of Tampa, in historic Ybor City on Saturday, May 29th at 7PM.
Virginia Beach, VAkxgn.com

Jason Aldean announces “Back In The Saddle Tour”

Jason Aldean announced during his Live From The Bonnaroo Farm livestream event that the will be hitting the road this summer for his headlining Back In The Saddle Tour, kicking off on August 5th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Va and wrapping up October 30th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.
Florida StateNew York Post

Wild Florida home goes viral on TikTok for creepy reasons

A property in Panama City, Florida, that’s listed for $1.65 million has gone viral on TikTok over its baffling nature. “I’ve been wracking my brain about what this house was used for and I just can’t figure it out,” said app user @oldfarmwitch in a recent upload that’s earned some 774,000 likes and more than 14,200 comments over the past two weeks.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Tampa, FLPosted by
St. Pete Rising

Ciccio Restaurant Group’s newest concept is coming to Fourth Street in St. Pete

Jay & Luigi will be located at 3201 4th Street North, which was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai. While world travelers are still waiting for the borders to open back up, St. Pete residents will soon be able to escape to Italy by visiting Jay & Luigi, a fast-casual Italian trattoria opening in July at 3201 4th Street North. The restaurant space was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai.
Tampa, FLBoston Globe

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA — Former Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
Tampa, FLBay News 9

Everyday Hero: Reaching out and lifting up

TAMPA, Fla. — This week’s Everyday Hero is about two strangers who became friends and a lesson for all about giving someone a second chance. It’s a story about a man named Larry Johnson and a man named Rob Willis. Willis has been a master electrician for almost 40 years...
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Darius Rucker And Brett Young to Perform at Tampa Pig Jig

Tampa Pig Jig is coming back this fall and they are celebrating their 10 year anniversary so it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! Darius Rucker and Brett Young will be taking the stage along with Judah & The Lion, Wilderado and more artists to be announced soon.
Tampa, FLsnntv.com

Military mom surprises son and brother at Tampa school

TAMPA (WSNN) - Two Hillsborough County boys get the surprise of their life when a military family member returns home from their deployment. After being overseas for six months with the Air Force, mom, Ebony Bailey, came to Tampa Heights Elementary to surprise her son, Jewelz Williams, who is in first grade.