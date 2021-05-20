Warriors' Steve Kerr Gives Powerful Quote on Lakers' LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have played LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers many times in the NBA Playoffs. From 2015-18, Steve Kerr and the Warriors played him in the NBA Finals for four straight years.

When it comes to beating James (3-1 against him in the Finals), he knows what he is talking on.

On Wednesday evening James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, will play the Warriors once again in the post-season, and Kerr had a powerful quote about James pre-game.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the quote from Kerr in a Tweet below.

"Steve Kerr: "There's no bigger challenge in basketball than trying to beat LeBron. He's not only one of the all-time great players, he's one of the all-time smart players" McMenamin Tweeted pre-game on Wednesday.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

