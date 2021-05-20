newsbreak-logo
Sarasota, FL

CSG Offering Card Grading Seminar

By Rich Mueller
sportscollectorsdaily.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever wanted to know more about how to properly grade and authenticate sports cards, you’ll have your chance next month if you’re willing to travel to Florida. CSG is hosting a first-of-its-kind two-day seminar June 26-27, with instruction, insight and contests. Those who prove to be especially good at it might just get a job offer out of the deal.

