NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Throws Down a Massive Dunk Against Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are in the middle of their one-and-done play-in game in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday evening.
The Grizzlies have had control of the game the whole way through, and in the first half, point guard Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk.
The video of the dunk can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report embedded below.
Morant passed to Dillon Brooks and then caught a pass back from Brooks and had an open lane to the basket where he took the ball and slammed it down with two hands.
The winner of the game will play the loser of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers' game.
