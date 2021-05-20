newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Throws Down a Massive Dunk Against Spurs

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 9 hours ago

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are in the middle of their one-and-done play-in game in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday evening.

The Grizzlies have had control of the game the whole way through, and in the first half, point guard Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk.

The video of the dunk can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report embedded below.

Morant passed to Dillon Brooks and then caught a pass back from Brooks and had an open lane to the basket where he took the ball and slammed it down with two hands.

The winner of the game will play the loser of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers' game.

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE
