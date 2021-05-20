newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off their post-season by playing in the play-in game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.

The defending champions have found themselves finishing the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Still, they will have beat the Warriors on Wednesday evening to maintain that seed.

The Lakers have announced their starting lineup for the play-in game, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from Fantasy Labs NBA.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
140
Followers
514
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Warriors#Home Game#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Fantasy Labs Nba#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#The Game#Play In Tournament#6 Point Favorites#Staples Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAVacaville Reporter

NBA play-in tournament tracker: Warriors, Lakers and Grizzlies get big wins

The Warriors swept a big back-to-back set with the Western Conference’s top two teams Monday and Tuesday, keeping them in prime position for the NBA’s play-in tournament. Tuesday night’s 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns, spurred on by Andrew Wiggins’ 38 points, helped the Warriors maintain their half-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the West. Memphis beat Dallas earlier in the evening to put the pressure on the Warriors.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers begin long road to NBA title repeat vs. Warriors

It's probably the only way this regular season could've ended, the A team Lakers against some C team opponent, the result almost immaterial to what's coming next. Because why should a regular season full of twists end without at least some uncertainty? The Lakers never had control of their season, not with the short turnaround after their bubble championship, not with their two superstars missing massive time and not with so many questions as they head into the postseason.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Lakers' LeBron James With Instagram Post After Win over Pacers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers in Indiana on Saturday afternoon 122-115. The win has the Lakers now tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Neither team will want the seventh seed as it means they must play...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Pelicans in Massive Game

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday. After missing the game prior, Anthony Davis returned against the Pacers and had a team-high 28 points. However, in their final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis is a game-time decision. His status can...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Blazers can jump No. 6 Lakers on Friday; Warriors up to No. 8

After falling to the Clippers on Thursday night, the Lakers will face the Blazers on Friday night with the play-in tournament cut line hovering. The loser will fall below to the No. 7 seed. If the Lakers win, they'll stick at No. 6 for the time being. If the Blazers win, they'll either be No. 6 if the Mavericks beat the Cavaliers or No. 5 if Dallas loses to to Cleveland.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Would Lakers-Warriors play-in matchup actually be good for the NBA?

Would it actually be good for the NBA if the Lakers and Warriors were to square off in the play-in tournament?. The NBA regular season is winding down and the Los Angeles Lakers have fallen down into the realm of the play-in tournament. Heading into Sunday evening’s game against the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers are in the No. 7 spot in the West and the Golden State Warriors are at No. 8.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBABleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for NBA Play-in Games

Sometimes it is best to keep things simple when it comes to your daily fantasy basketball strategy. The NBA play-in tournament will feature some of the league's top superstars that are known to be lineup cornerstones. It makes little sense to avoid rostering Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Anthony...
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAVacaville Reporter

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBASan Bernardino County Sun

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Matchups are set for the NBA’s play-in tournament — featuring LeBron James and the Lakers vs. scoring champ Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Bring on the play-in, with the NBA’s regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the playoffs. The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the postseason.