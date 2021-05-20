NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off their post-season by playing in the play-in game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.

The defending champions have found themselves finishing the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Still, they will have beat the Warriors on Wednesday evening to maintain that seed.

The Lakers have announced their starting lineup for the play-in game, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from Fantasy Labs NBA.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

