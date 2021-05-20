Lakers' Frank Vogel Comments on LeBron James' Health Before Warriors Game

In nearly two months, LeBron James has appeared in just four games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He's played in their last two games (wins against the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans) but did hurt his ankle again in the game with the Pelicans last Sunday (video seen from Bleacher Report below).

Even though James is playing on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel said that he is not at full strength.

Ryan Ward of LakersNation passed along the quote from Vogel.

Frank Vogel on LeBron: "I would say he's not full strength, but he's getting there." Ryan Ward Tweeted pre-game on Wednesday.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

