Lakers' Frank Vogel Comments on LeBron James' Health Before Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 12 hours ago

In nearly two months, LeBron James has appeared in just four games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He's played in their last two games (wins against the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans) but did hurt his ankle again in the game with the Pelicans last Sunday (video seen from Bleacher Report below).

Even though James is playing on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel said that he is not at full strength.

Ryan Ward of LakersNation passed along the quote from Vogel.

Frank Vogel on LeBron: "I would say he's not full strength, but he's getting there." Ryan Ward Tweeted pre-game on Wednesday.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE
Indianapolis, IN
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

