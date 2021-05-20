Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Grand Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MESA COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 751 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grand Junction, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Grand Junction, Palisade, Cameo, Fruitvale, Clifton, Orchard Mesa and Redlands. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 26 and 56. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 37. Colorado 65 between mile markers 57 and 61. Colorado 141 between mile markers 159 and 162.alerts.weather.gov