newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Details on New Batman, Superman Animated Series Coming to HBO Max - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

IGN
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dark Knight returns in the upcoming HBO Max animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and the legendary Bruce Timm attached to serve as executive producers. Not much else was revealed about the upcoming animated series, but the poster for Batman: Caped Crusader shows Batman as he towers over Gotham City. Batman's design is reminiscent of the design of the Dark Knight we saw depicted in the classic Detective Comics by artist Bob Kane. In fact, the poster clearly took inspiration from Detective Comics No. 31, published back in 1939 in DC Comics. And with Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm attached to this new animated series, it's safe to say we'll see some of the art deco visuals and detective-style storytelling that made that 90s' series so damn good. This new Batman show has many Batman fans hyped! Maybe this will give us a small Bat sampling of Matt Reeves Batman, who knows? Don't mistake this for a Batman TAS reboot or for Batman the Animated Series returns. Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network, along with a new Superman cartoon, My Adventures with Superman, starring Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, and Clark Kent as they navigate their 20s all while doing investigative reporting for the Daily Planet. The Boys' actor Jack Quaid will be voicing Clark Kent, which means he'll also be voicing Superman, with actress Alice Lee voicing Lois Lane. Don't you just love hearing about new Superman cartoon news and new Batman cartoon news? And finally, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, starring Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, will premiere on Netflix July 8th. What did you think of the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness trailer and the reveal of the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness release date? The zombie-fighting pair are teaming up to expose a global conspiracy and uncover the mystery behind this latest zombie outbreak. All of this entertainment news in the latest episode of IGN's The Fix: Entertainment hosted by Akeem Lawanson!

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Dc Comics#Ign Entertainment#Gotham City#New Batman#Dc Comics#Batman Tas#Caped Crusader#Storytelling#Poster#Artist Bob Kane#Infinite Darkness#Resident Evil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesIGN

Next Superman Movie Will Reportedly Be Led By Black Actor, Director - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

WB confirms Black Superman plans, according to anonymous sources talking to The Hollywood Reporter. WB's search for both a Black director and actor for their next Superman movie is moving forward. According to anonymous sources, Warner Bros. and DC are "committed" to hiring a Black director, with the script for the movie being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. Ta-Nehisi Coates, is no stranger to the superhero genre, as he has written acclaimed comic book runs on Captain America and Black Panther, the latter of which influenced the smash hit Black Panther movie. Though we don't know who might be stepping into the role of the Man of Steel as WB's Black Superman, THR sources note that this incarnation of Superman, potentially our first on-screen Black Superman, will not be part of the overall DCEU. It'll be a standalone outing in the DC universe, much like Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman and Todd Phillips' Joker. And similar to Philllips' Joker, the report states that one option under consideration is having the Superman movie be a period piece, taking place in the 20th century. Will Michael B Jordan workout in this DC Comics movie taking on a Black Superman comic book? We'll have to wait and see! Many have speculated that Micheal B. Jordan could be attached to portray Black Superman in the new Superman movie. The rumor mill has been spinning for a couple years now that Micheal B. Jordan would be stepping into the role of the Man of Steel, especially because he signed a first look deal with Warner Bros. for his production company, Outlier Society, back in 2019. There's been a #BlackSuperman in the comics, even a Black Wonder Woman, but it'll be refreshing to see this extraterrestrial from a planet far away depicted in a way we've never seen before on-screen in a potential Superman reboot. In other DC news, Zack Snyder was initially afraid to stand with the fans in support of The Snyder Cut campaign for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Zack Synder shared that he was worried Warner Bros. might come after him if he publicly expressed how he too was all for his true vision being realized. He said, "I was more worried the studio would sue me. Do something to silence me." And finally, we've got our first images from the set of the HBO prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragons! We'll be discussing all this entertainment news on today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!
WorldPosted by
E! News

Why HBO Max Is Delaying Their Royal Family Animated Series The Prince

Watch: Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos. On Sunday, May 9, it was revealed that the HBO Max animated series satirizing the British royal family, titled The Prince, has delayed its spring premiere date. Why? Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Prince features a less than flattering portrayal of the late Prince Philip.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max picks up The Gordita Chronicles to series

Based on creator Claudia Forestieri's life, The Gordita Chronicles stars newcomer Olivia Goncalves in a comedy about Carlota “Cucu” Castelli, a willful 12-year-old Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. "Cucu leaves her home and her parochial school in Santo Domingo to live in Miami and pursue the American Dream during the hedonistic 1980s after her father, a marketing executive with a large airline, gets transferred there," per Deadline. "Cucu meets head-on the challenges of being an immigrant in a strange new world with humor, bravado and some really bad choices." The Gordita Chronicles' producers include Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria, who directed the pilot.
TV Seriesmusetv.net

JEAN SMART SHINES IN NEW HBO MAX ORIGINAL SERIES, HACKS

The Max Original, Hacks, explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. In a show that details the generational gap of entertainment. Vance was a female pioneer in the comedy-circuit and currently has the...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Will Superman and Lois air a new episode tonight, May 11?

New episodes of Superman and Lois usually air on TV screens at 9:00 p.m. ET. Has The CW scheduled one for this week?. Superman and Lois came out of the gate strong. One of the new superhero shows in a year that has already been stacked full of them, it stood out because it did something very different with a hero that is very recognizable.
TV SeriesWRGB

'Friends: The Reunion' special coming to HBO Max this month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OH MY GOD. "Friends: The Reunion" special will finally premiere on HBO Max on May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday and released a teaser. Original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck Rumored For Batman: Arkham Knight HBO Max Series

Ever since the official announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ben Affleck’s Batman has been the subject of just as much speculation as Henry Cavill’s Superman, with the main difference being that while the latter appears to be edging closer and closer towards the door, the DCEU’s Dark Knight can’t stop himself from being linked to countless projects.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Welling Wants To Be The Superman Of The Batman Universe

Smallville fans will know that Tom Welling never wanted to suit up in Superman’s tights and cape, which is why his version of Clark Kent didn’t don the legendary outfit. Even when he returned for his cameo in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, Welling’s Kal-El was still clad in plaid. However, it’s possible that Welling’s now feeling more amenable to the costume as he’s revealed that he’d love to play the Man of Steel of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman universe.
Dutchess County, NYTimes Union

New HBO Max series to film in Dutchess County

A new HBO Max comedy-drama series produced by Mindy Kaling from television’s “The Office” will begin shooting in Dutchess County later this spring, adding another production to the region's expanding multi-million-dollar film and television industry. Kaling, who also starred in TV’s “The Mindy Project,” is asking Hudson Valley residents to...
MoviesIGN

Why Venom 2 Isn't in the MCU With Tom Holland's Spider-Man - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

On Today's IGN The Fix: Entertainment, it seems that the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage is flirting with the world of Peter Parker and the greater MCU. While there are obvious links between these worlds, Spider-Man's story will remain separate, at least according to Director Andy Serkis. Seth Rogen has said he doesn't plan on working with James Franco again following accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior. Though the two have worked on fan-favorite films such as Pineapple Express and This Is the End, it seems that the partnership and friendship have come to their own end. And finally, Tom Cruise is known for raising the stakes in his action films, but he may have upped the ante to unprecedented levels in his latest flick. Cruise recently detailed what went through his mind when filming a freefall while riding a motorcycle for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.
MoviesIGN

Bautista Says Marvel Dropped the Ball on Drax - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

On Today's IGN The Fix: Entertainment, Actor Dave Bautista has a few choice words about Marvel's treatment of Drax. Now four films deep, the Guardians of the Galaxy star wishes that more emphasis would have been placed on Drax's backstory. For old-school Space Jam fans worried about some of the changes in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, fear not. Michael Jordan himself is set to appear in Warner Brother's upcoming film. And finally, you thought the Avengers was the most ambitious crossover in history? Well move over Marvel, Katy Perry has teamed up with... Pikachu?
BusinessPosted by
CinemaBlend

AT&T And Discovery Are Merging HBO Max, Warner Bros, CNN, HGTV, Food Network And More

In a stunning deal that will cause many ripple effects throughout the industry, AT&T announced that it will spin off WarnerMedia into a new company that will join forces with Discovery Communications. The proposed new venture would combine HBO Max, Warner Bros, CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and more with Discovery Plus, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, OWN, among others. The new company, if approved by regulators, will be run by current Discovery CEO David Zaslav, though 71 percent of the venture will be owned by AT&T stockholders.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Archie Harrison makes surprise appearance in trailer for Prince Harry's upcoming documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison made a surprise appearance in the trailer for the upcoming docuseries, titled The Me You Can't See. Prince Harry, who has joined forces with Oprah Winfrey, gave fans the first glimpse of the new mental health series on Monday afternoon. The show will premiere on Apple TV+ on 21 May, when all episodes will be available to watch.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Gordita Chronicles - Ordered to Series by HBO Max

HBO Max Orders Kids And Family Series Gordita Chronicles From Sony Pictures Television, Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures And Osprey Productions. HBO Max has given a series order to GORDITA CHRONICLES from Sony Pictures Television starring Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas and Olivia Goncalves. LOGLINE: A family comedy about a...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

HBO Max Delays Animated Royal Family Series The Prince Over Unflattering Depiction of the Late Prince Philip

The Prince, HBO Max’s animated series surrounding 7-year-old Prince George and the rest of the royal family, has been delayed in the wake of Prince Philip’s recent death. The Prince was expected to debut in late spring, but a source told The Hollywood Reporter that satirical show “does not portray the husband of Queen Elizabeth in the most flattering of ways.” A recently released still from the show (see above) shows the late royal looking quite decrepit.
TV Serieswabm68.com

'Friends: The Reunion' special coming to HBO Max this month

The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday and released a teaser. Original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to return to the show's iconic soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a "real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show."