Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Butte County Area; West Central Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 328 AND 330 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327 AND 329 .Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, breezy winds, and dry fuels will result in near-critical to critical fire weather conditions on Friday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327 AND 329 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 327 Butte County Area and 329 West Central Plains. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.