Around 60 percent of the novel coronavirus cases in Vietnam's latest outbreak are asymptomatic, posing an added challenge to the nation's contact tracing and screening efforts. — About 1,000 Covid-19 patients are being treated in 50 medical facilities across the country, with Hanoi's National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, already been locked down as a major hotspot, handling 300 cases on its own, according to the Ministry of Health.