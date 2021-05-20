newsbreak-logo
Here's How Alonzo Washington Called Out Downtown Creeper Suspect Before Kansas City Police

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout question activist Alonzo Washington leads the strongest, most prolific and longest running citizen anti-crime network in Kansas City. Over the course of decades Mr. Washington has worked to facilitate better communication between police and community. His foray into social media has helped strengthen his efforts. This week, yet again, Alonzo Washington proved his effectiveness.

