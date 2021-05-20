How to add and remove Wireless Display feature in Windows 10

Screen mirroring is a technology that clones the content of one screen to another screen via a wireless network. If your two devices, say smartphone and TV, support screen mirroring technology, you can easily stream media from your smartphone to television. By using this technology, you can also cast your computer screen to another supported device. But for this, you have to install Wireless Display on your computer. This post will guide you on how to add and remove the Wireless Display feature in Windows 10.