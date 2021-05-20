2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Strikes EV Market With Sub-$40k Starting Price, Consider Us Thunderstruck Too
Ford has pulled the wraps off the new, all-electric F-150 Lightning today and opened reservations for its first fully electric pickup truck. Let’s start with the pricing. The 2022 F-150 Lightning will kick off at a surprising $39,974 MSRP before any federal or state tax credits in its base, commercial-oriented trim level, rising all the way up to around $90,000 for one of the range-topping models.www.carscoops.com