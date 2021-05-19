newsbreak-logo
Centralia, WA

Letter to the Editor: But What About Tono?

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many Chronicle readers, I have been reading the articles and letters discussing the future use of the land now held by TransAlta at the Centralia Steam Plant site. What will happen to this huge acreage when it is up for grabs? Will it become a wildlife refuge? Will it become part of an industrial park? Just what purpose will it serve? Various interests are arguing and discussing this question, sometimes heatedly. Yet during all the controversy over the purpose of the land, no mention has been made of the fact that somewhere, buried under slag or under water, lies the site of Tono, Washington, and along with the town site lies an important piece of local and state history.

