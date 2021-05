If there's one thing you can count on when going on a Target run during the pandemic, it's that one of the things you're looking to buy is probably missing from the store's shelves. Throughout the past year, COVID outbreaks at factories and shipping issues have disrupted the supply chains of most industries, resulting in shortages of everything from toilet paper to chicken wings to the most dire of all at the moment—gasoline. And the next time you head to Target, you definitely won't find one item in particular—but not because the store has run out; the company just issued a nationwide ban on a certain product that's become incredibly popular. Read on to find out what you no longer can buy at the retail chain.