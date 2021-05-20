Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D): on the January 6 Commission – HR 3233
“What occurred on January 6th was an attack on American democracy itself…”. (Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO) voted in favor of H.R. 3233, the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act, which passed with bipartisan support by a vote of 252-175. The legislation was negotiated and supported by House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) and modeled after the 9/11 Commission created following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.showmeprogress.com