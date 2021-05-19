newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chehalis, WA

Letter to the Editor: My Life Was Made Richer by Corine Aiken

Chronicle
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOur lives are made richer by our friendships. Some we grow up with. Some we’ve known since second grade. And then there are others we meet along the way, years later, who snag a special place in our lives. This was my friend Corine Aiken. We met a mere 10...

www.chronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Chehalis, WA
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#New York City#Letter To The Editor#Birthdays#City Life#True Life#Ocean Life#British#Clynn#Mlynn#Purple Peeps#The Library Of Congress#The Neue Galerie#Adele Bloch Bauer#Life Friendships#Italian Background#Portland#Independence#Scottish Grandparents#Bookmarks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Country
Germany
Related
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Joe Stewart listened and changed my life

Once, as a depressed young man of 16, I got called down to the counselor's office to meet with Joe Stewart. I didn't know why at first. Why would the school track coach want me in his office?. Turns out a classmate of mine had found some of my bad...
North Dakota StateBismarck Tribune

Letter: The value of my membership in Lure Em For Life

“Value – the importance, relative worth or usefulness of something.”. I retired in 2016 after a 42-year career as a certified public accountant working first in public accounting and then in tax, accounting, risk and audit management at Basin Electric Power Cooperative. In planning for retirement, I knew that I would have more time for fishing, golfing, reading and those “honey do” projects. Parents, friends, church and teachers had always advised that one should give back to the community with their time, talent and financial resources. During a career, time is difficult to give with the demands of family and work. The value of time before retirement is often times too high to justify active participation in some charitable activities.
Family Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

4 Life Lessons From My Mum That Made Me Into A Better Person

I love my mum. If you think this makes me weak then you can fight me. I always read what people learned from long-dead philosophers or billionaires and sure, some of those lessons are valuable. Yet why are there so few about what we’ve been taught by our mothers? There are even fewer by men. Mine has shaped my personality far more than any book or podcast.
RelationshipsChicago Tribune

Column: In praise of our mother’s best friends

My mother and her best friend Martha were in their mid-80s when they saw each other for the last time. They had been friends since they were 18, both of them students at Wesleyan College, an all women’s school in Macon, Georgia. This was during World War II, in an era when only a tiny percentage of women pursued higher education.
Relationshipstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Uninterrupted conversations lead to monologues

Dear Amy: My husband maintains that when a person is speaking, we should remain completely silent until the speaker stops, and then wait two extra beats, to make sure the person who is speaking is not just taking a breath. The trouble is that when we do this, his friends...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Salon

It’s my mother’s fault I stole her letters

Note: This story deals with serious themes, including suicide, and may not be suitable for all readers. If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. I stepped off the train from Toronto...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Son Writes His Father a Letter

A son wrote his father a letter before leaving the house. When the dad found it, he was nervous about the contains of the note. A father walked past his son's bedroom and was impressed to find the room in immaculate condition. There were no dirty mugs or plates, his bed was beautifully made, and his clothes were all folded away nicely in the cupboard.
Family RelationshipsLos Angeles Daily News

Grandma brought Stella Dallas to our house, rearranged the drawers and made me fear for my birthday

During my younger years, Stella Dallas was a guest in our home for six weeks every summer. When my maternal grandmother came from Brooklyn to visit us in Virginia, her devotion to the radio soap opera came with her. Every morning she would tune into her show on our little white radio that sat on the black and red Formica kitchen counter. All family conversations ceased as soon as we heard the intro music to the show.
Relationship AdviceGarden City Telegram

Ask Amy: Many-married man wonders how to date

Dear Amy: I am in my mid-50s and have been married four times. I am a recovering alcoholic and drug addict. I abused substances for 35 years. I have been clean for three years now and my life today is beyond my wildest dreams. I have repaired the relationships in...
Family Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

Things My Mother Said

My mother used to say some pretty random stuff, all of which had a deeper meaning and helped shape me into the person I am. She was almost undoubtedly autistic, as I am, as at least one other family member is, and possibly others are. They were often odd ways, unique ways, of talking about an important message in life.
Travelliveandletsfly.com

Mother’s Day Travel Reflections

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

How to Write a Father of the Groom Speech

Your child’s wedding is likely one of the most highly anticipated moments of your life...until you remember one of your duties that day is giving a speech. If you’re less than excited about public speaking, take some comfort in knowing that the father of the groom speech is typically reserved for the rehearsal dinner (usually a much smaller audience than the wedding day crowd!).
Family Relationshipsrvtravel.com

A letter about my mother, Ruthie, on Mother’s Day

I lost my mother 13 years ago. It seems like yesterday. I think of her nearly every day. I miss her terribly. She was a happy, happy person. That was her nature. My father was more serious. When she was around him, she was quieter. But without him, she was full of it: She reminded me of a college girl — so youthful in spirit.
Reserve, LAL'Observateur

Memories of my mother

As we approach Mother’s Day and honor the people who have the most important responsibility in our lives, I think about my mother. She died 18 years ago at the age of 95. I think of her more now than I ever did. In fact, I even recall her phone number (536-2630.) I spoke to her every day, even in her last days when, at times, she didn’t know who I was.
PetsAntelope Valley Press

Family members’ visits keep going to the dogs

Dear Annie: My father-in-law died unexpectedly a few years ago. Since then my brother-in-law’s family has put my meek mother-in-law in an uncomfortable predicament. These nieces and nephews who all live out of town seem to think it’s OK to bring their dogs every time they visit. Some have more than one. When they are all there at once, it’s really a dog zoo. For the past year, my husband and I have had the excuse of COVID-19 to avoid these gatherings. Frankly, we can’t stand all the dogs. More importantly than our feelings, though, my mother-in-law does not want them bringing their dogs. She is too sweet to say anything, for fear they won’t visit. My nieces and nephews are grown adults at this point; they all make very good money and could afford to kennel these pets.
Family Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

9 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Had Kids

I got pregnant my senior year of college. No, I didn’t plan it. And yes, it was a monumental pain in the ass. In the hum of a fetal heartbeat, I went from an academically serious yet Miami Mango wine-cooler drinkin’ kinda English major to a weepy, water-retaining, hormonal, waddling mom-to-be.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Teacher Mocks Boy's Faith in Front of the Class

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a teacher who sought to mock a boy’s faith in front of the whole class. However, another student gave her a comeback she never expected. Religion, for many people, is personal. While some believe in a higher power, others don’t, and it is okay. However, boundaries can be crossed when another party tries to enforce their views on the other.