Jacob Munoz, of Moses Lake, was the 8-year-old boy fatally shot in the chest Tuesday by a 13-year-old boy with a pellet gun, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday on social media.

The shooting, which the GCSO is investigating as accidental, occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Scott Road near the lake in Moses Lake. An autopsy was slated for Thursday.

The 8-year-old died at the scene even though emergency responders tried to save him.