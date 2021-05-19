Letter: Initiative 1362 a Unique Opportunity for Washingtonians to Be Designers of Their Own Health Care Future
It would be ideal to have health care insurance that offsets the cost of American health care, the most expensive health care in the world, but the insurance itself can be costly and the coverage limited. Unfortunately for insurance subscribers, ours is a system designed for maximizing the insurance industry’s profits without seeming to care what happens to the real lives of the people paying the premiums.www.chronline.com