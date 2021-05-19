newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Letter: Initiative 1362 a Unique Opportunity for Washingtonians to Be Designers of Their Own Health Care Future

Chronicle
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be ideal to have health care insurance that offsets the cost of American health care, the most expensive health care in the world, but the insurance itself can be costly and the coverage limited. Unfortunately for insurance subscribers, ours is a system designed for maximizing the insurance industry’s profits without seeming to care what happens to the real lives of the people paying the premiums.

www.chronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Industry#Insurance Coverage#Health Benefits#Healthcare Insurance#State Benefits#Washingtonians#Initiative 1362#Ballotpedia#Health Care Insurance#American Health Care#Needed Medical Care#Designers#Legislation#Insurance Subscribers#Medications#Real Lives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Health Servicespinalcentral.com

Protect seniors' health care

I think we can all agree that Arizonans deserve access to high-quality, comprehensive health care coverage. However, the way to ensure that is by strengthening programs that are currently working well and continuing to address the areas within our health care system that aren’t. Recent proposals, like buying into Medicare at 60, would only serve to destabilize and deplete funding for an already at-risk program. We owe it to the tens of millions of Americans who have worked and chipped into the program their entire lives to ensure it remains as strong and solvent as possible. The government has already raised red flags about the program’s solvency, with some Medicare programs projected to be depleted of funds in just five years. The fund could go bankrupt even sooner under one of these Medicare expansion programs. That could jeopardize the future of the entire program, threatening access to quality care that millions of seniors rely on.
Lewis County, WAChronicle

Aid Opportunity Sparks Discussion on Countywide Health Care Needs

Seattle-based nonprofit Vietnam Health Clinic normally travels to under-resourced communities in Vietnam to provide free health care each year. But in 2021, partially due to COVID-19, the organization is looking to come to Lewis County. To County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock, who chairs the local board of health, it’s a reminder of the county’s need to improve health care access.
Larimer County, COReporterHerald.com

Letters: Vaccines; health resources

I have just heard that President Biden has announced that if you have had a vaccine shot you do not need to wear a mask. That is great. It was about time. But what about those that have had COVID? Records are kept of both. Does having had COVID protect you better or at least as well as those that have had a COVID vaccination? I would think better. So why aren’t those who have had COVID not included in the president’s announcement?
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Notables in Health Care

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the health care sector in ways we’ve never seen before, but industry professionals have risen to the occasion in a variety of areas. Teams and individuals ensured that life-saving transplant services continued despite the pandemic. Civic officials and boards helped to save lives through their services for citizens and the spread of information. Health system teams looked out for their fellow caregivers, and breakthroughs in medical innovation continued. These are among Crain’s Cleveland Business’ Notables in Health Care.
TechnologyHealthcare IT News

Telehealth 2050: The future design of virtual care technology

Miles Romney, cofounder and chief technology officer at telehealth company eVisit, paints a vivid, sci-fi-seeming picture of what virtual care will look like in the year 2050. He starts by describing a hypothetical person's morning shower. The shower stall will be outfitted with a high-tech system, says Romney. Aided by...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to reimagine health care

For decades policymakers have tried to achieve what COVID-19 did in a year: improve the front lines of health care at scale. Nearly overnight, virtual visits to hospitals and clinics — including community health centers, which serve our most vulnerable patients — surged by more than 50 percent. Between January 2020 and 2021, the number of VA telehealth appointments increased by 1,831 percent. Testing for upper respiratory viral illnesses shifted from inefficient and sometimes unsafe settings (e.g., crowded waiting rooms where viruses can be transmitted to other patients and health workers) to drive-through testing sites. Vaccination sites moved from facility-based to community locations (including football stadiums, pharmacies and local organizations) to improve access for hard-to-reach populations.
Public HealthToledo Blade

Right health-care wrongs

There is a morality tale playing out in Virginia, and health-care systems near and far should be paying close attention. The University of Virginia Health System has pledged to cancel an enormous backlog of court judgments and liens dating to the 1990s. Thousands of former patients who had been relentlessly hounded for money will see relief.
HealthHarvard Health

How Physicians Can Prepare for the Future of Health Care

"Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future." — John F. Kennedy. Why is it important for physicians to think about the future of medicine? In almost any endeavor, keeping ahead of the curve is rewarded, while missing the boat is met with peril. In the same way, having foresight into the future of health care can mean the difference between success and failure for physicians and their practices.
Health Servicesmdlinx.com

What the Most Recent Stimulus Does for Doctors and Healthcare

The American Rescue Plan, recently passed by Congress, is a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes measures such as extending the expanded unemployment benefits, more direct payments to individuals, and emergency paid leave to more than 100 million Americans. It also features some relief and support for American doctors. Reading through this 242-page document, you’ll find some benefits for physicians who have lost revenue due to the pandemic, or struggled with other challenges, as well as support for patients who were hit hardest by the pandemic.
Mental HealthHerald-Times

Letter: Expand insurance for mental health care

There were 11.4 million people who experienced serious mental illness in 2018. Of those, 64% received treatment for their disease. One reason many don’t is that 13.4% don’t have insurance coverage. Deinstitutionalization gave people suffering from mental illnesses more freedom, however, community mental health centers are not equipped to properly...
Health Servicesbctv.org

Report Reveals PA Health-Care Access Disparities

A new report shows Pennsylvanians are experiencing disparities in access to health care, especially in rural areas and among under-represented racial and ethnic groups. The report, by AARP Pennsylvania and Drexel University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, showed gaps in access to health care the authors say will continue to grow as the state’s population ages.
PharmaceuticalsColumbian

Letter: Make unvaccinated pay for care

Soon free vaccine shots will be in surplus and readily available to anyone that wants one. COVID-19 cases in the future will be just those that chose, for whatever reason, to not get vaccinated. Currently COVID-19 care and treatment is free, even for uninsured. If someone makes a choice to...
HealthStars and Stripes

Service women: Plan for your future health care now

Service women, have you thought about how you'll get your health care after you separate from the military?. Do you know how to apply for Department of Veterans Affairs health care services?. Or how the VA determines veterans' eligibility?. During National Women’s Health Week which runs until the 15th there's...
KidsParents Magazine

When Should Parents Let Children Advocate for Their Own Health Care?

"Tell me what's happening, sweetie," the pediatric rheumatologist instructed my 10-year-old daughter Isa. Her pen was in hand, ready to take notes. "My fingers swelled up after I hit my head and got a concussion. It hurts to open and close my hand," she replied, nervous, sandwiched in between the doctor and me.
Public Healthfortwaynesnbc.com

Feds provide $7.4B for public health; school nurses in plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is providing $7.4 billion to expand the nation’s public health capacity by hiring school nurses to vaccinate kids and creating a service corps around health care as well as bolstering traditional disease detection efforts. Biden administration coronavirus testing coordinator Carole Johnson said it’s part of...
MinoritiesSFGate

A lifeline for patients, startups fill LGBTQ health care gap

When Jonas Quinn, a 35-year old trans woman, sought treatment for gender dysphoria two years ago, they said the doctor rebuffed them, calling it a phase they would grow out of. "I'd been considering it for a decade so that's a hell of a phase," Quinn said. In December, they...
MinoritiesWMDT.com

Biden administration aims to tackle discrimination in health care

The Biden administration aims to reverse a policy introduced during the Trump era, limiting protections for LGBTQ people in health care. The change will prohibit health care providers and organizations who receive federal funding from discriminating based on gender identity or sexual orientation. Advocates say this is a win, especially...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters: COVID-19 showed us why everyone needs easy access to health care

As California “roars back” from the pandemic, budget leaders must prioritize public health by eliminating the needless exclusion of income-eligible immigrants from Medi-Cal. The governor and legislature can make a down payment toward the health of all Californians by ensuring that immigrants, who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, have access to health care.