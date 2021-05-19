Bill Moeller Commentary: Gripes and Groans on Stupidity in Advertising From Crotchetyman

If you are a senior citizen like me, your most vexing problems may involve dealing with technology in one form or another. In fact, in many cases it seems like technology, not human beings, is in charge. We find that in both big and small ways. Maybe your credit card company has been hacked and your personal information stolen? Or maybe an unauthorized person used technology to break into your medical file, and is doing who knows what with that information now? Or maybe the devices you deal with are showing you they have a mind of their own?