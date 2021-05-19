Bill Moeller Commentary: Gripes and Groans on Stupidity in Advertising From Crotchetyman
As someone who has spent a “few” years in broadcasting, I’ve become slightly irritated by consumer abuse in advertising. What is the percentage of people who write TV ads that think we’re blithering idiots? There are two types of ads we see regularly, especially during the daytime hours. One is where the sponsor pays a predetermined fee to have the ad broadcast. There’s nothing wrong with that. The other is the ad where you’re given a telephone number to call and the sponsor then pays the TV station a specified amount for each call received from the ad.www.chronline.com