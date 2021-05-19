newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, WA

Bill Moeller Commentary: Gripes and Groans on Stupidity in Advertising From Crotchetyman

Chronicle
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who has spent a “few” years in broadcasting, I’ve become slightly irritated by consumer abuse in advertising. What is the percentage of people who write TV ads that think we’re blithering idiots? There are two types of ads we see regularly, especially during the daytime hours. One is where the sponsor pays a predetermined fee to have the ad broadcast. There’s nothing wrong with that. The other is the ad where you’re given a telephone number to call and the sponsor then pays the TV station a specified amount for each call received from the ad.

www.chronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Centralia, WA
Business
City
Centralia, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stupidity#Radio Ads#Tv Advertising#Stupid People#Reality Tv#City Council#Tv Ads#Idiots#Daytime Ads#Daytime Broadcasts#Commercials#Aid Ads#Columns#Broadcasting#Consumer Abuse#Money#Telephone Number#Bosses#Care#Bookstore Owner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyYakima Herald Republic

Nextdoor Reviews Can Save You Money

Ken Lyons had a sneaking suspicion he was paying too much for his weekly lawn service. At first, Lyons, who is The Penny Hoarder’s visuals director, was more than pleased with the lawn work. The person he hired was just starting his lawn business and had a few good reviews on Nextdoor, the hyperlocal social networking site that connects users with goods and services. So Lyons thought the $200 a month price was more than fair for better service.
TechnologyFreeport Journal Standard

Moeller’s Musings: Technology can be vexing for many of us

If you are a senior citizen like me, your most vexing problems may involve dealing with technology in one form or another. In fact, in many cases it seems like technology, not human beings, is in charge. We find that in both big and small ways. Maybe your credit card company has been hacked and your personal information stolen? Or maybe an unauthorized person used technology to break into your medical file, and is doing who knows what with that information now? Or maybe the devices you deal with are showing you they have a mind of their own?
Colorado Statecompletecolorado.com

Advertise on Complete Colorado

Why should you advertise on Complete Colorado? Well, because we need the money, of course. Just kidding…kinda. Fact is that every day thousands of Coloradans, from all corners of the state, come to the Complete Colorado main page and our companion original reporting and commentary site Page Two, for their daily dose of the most important and relevant Colorado news and opinion. In 2020, the two sites combined enjoyed over 2.5 million user sessions. If you want to get your ad in front of an engaged statewide audience, this is the place for you. Please contact Editor-in-Chief Mike Krause to discuss.
InternetTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Facebook makes everything worse

I just read a story that says Mark Zuckerberg believes that his creation Facebook has made the world a better place. A prime example of power causing deception, if ever there was. There was once a time when it was considered bad form to discuss politics in public. It was...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

The pettiest reasons people have chosen not to date someone

The dating game, at times, is nerve-wracking. Thoughts ranging from “how do I look” to “will I come off awkward” might run through your head. Then you go on that date, and everything seems to be going well—there’s laughter in the air and potential talks of a second meetup.Then, there’s silence. No communication, and then you’re wondering, “what did I do?”Well, sometimes it’s not entirely what you did. We all have different personalities and likes, and it might not have meshed well with a potential suitor.But what about the moments you refused to date or cut someone out of your...