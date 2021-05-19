newsbreak-logo
Centralia, WA

Sirens: Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Criminal Impersonation; Disorderly Conduct; Burglary

Chronicle
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the article• A vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of South Railroad Avenue just before 12:10 p.m. on May 17. • A stolen vehicle was located at the intersection of North Pearl and West Hanson streets at 6:15 p.m. on May 18 and was returned to its owner. Criminal...

