House Republicans on Wednesday morning fired their No. 3 leader, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, for her persistence in pushing back against former President Donald Trump’s continued claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him, a lie that sparked a violent riot aimed at disrupting congressional certification of the presidential election results on Jan. 6. Her devotion to that cause had made her, in her colleagues’ eyes, a distraction, and an impediment to their return to power.