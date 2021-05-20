newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Brothers Chris & Liam Hemsworth Almost Twin While Out To Dinner Together in Sydney

Just Jared
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth heads into a local restaurant alongside his younger brother, Liam, for a dinner out with friends at Totti’s in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday (May 19). The two actor brothers looked to coordinate their looks with white tees while arriving at the eatery to grab a bite to eat together in Bondi Beach, along with mom Leonie.

Chris Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky
Sydney
