Letter to the Editor: 20th Legislative District Democrats Vote to Endorse Initiative 1362

We write in support for Julie Meyers in her bid for the now open Ward 2 city council representative. In making this determination, several key characteristics for anyone desiring to represent us, in any position, come to mind. We favor those who can and will prioritize narrow bands of self-interests with those of the greater community. We are particularly interested in those who will help shape decisions benefitting the underserved, the underrepresented, and for those who face barriers to a higher quality of life many Waverly residents already enjoy. Can they listen intently to those rarely heard? Can they critically evaluate information within today’s frequently misleading and unnecessarily confusing environment? Do they have a history demonstrating the ability to set aside personal interests for those of the greater good? We believe Julie Meyers will provide this type of representation.