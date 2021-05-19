Letter to the Editor: 20th Legislative District Democrats Vote to Endorse Initiative 1362
Did you know in 1912, Washington became one of the first states to adopt the initiative and referendum process? The initiative process gives direct power to Washington voters and is meant to empower citizens to take an active role proposing, amending or repealing new legislation. Washington voters have successfully passed initiatives to increase the state minimum wage, enact state-level campaign finance reform, legalize, tax, and regulate marijuana sales and improve police accountability regarding use of force. Today we go after our health care, because insurance is not health care.www.chronline.com