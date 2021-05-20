newsbreak-logo
Ariana Grande 'very happy' after getting married

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande is “very happy” to be married to Dalton Gomez. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton in a private and intimate ceremony over the weekend and sources have now said she couldn’t be happier with life as a married woman, and is pleased she and her spouse opted for scaled down nuptials.

