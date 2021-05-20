newsbreak-logo
Illinois State

24-Year-Old Belleville Man Apparent Homicide Victim In East St. Louis

RiverBender.com
 6 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE – A 24-year-old Belleville man was located deceased in his vehicle in the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis on Wednesday, the apparent victim of a homicide, Illinois State Police Division Of Criminal Investigation announced later in the day. ISP was contacted at 2:32 a.m. on May 19, 2021, by East St. Louis Police.Department to assist in the investigation. The investigation is being led by the ISP DCI – Zone 6 with the assistance of the East Saint Louis Continue Reading

